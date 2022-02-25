Isabella Sibley – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast After a successful career with WVU women's soccer, midfielder Isabella Sibley has begun a professional career in England with Crystal Palace. In this conversation with Gold and Blue Nation's Sam Coniglio, she discusses her journey home, reflects on her collegiate career and shares her thoughts on the growth of women's soccer in England. The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU women’s soccer midfielder Isabella Sibley is this week’s guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

After a successful career with WVU women’s soccer, Sibley has begun a professional career in England with Crystal Palace. She joins Gold and Blue Nation’s Sam Coniglio from “across the pond” to discuss her journey home, her collegiate career, her first experiences as a pro and the growth of women’s soccer in England.

In her final season at WVU, Sibley led Nikki Izzo-Brown’s roster with 13 points, netting five goals and adding three assists. She is the 31st professional athlete produced by the WVU women’s soccer program.

The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.