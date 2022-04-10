Home sweep home for WVU baseball – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey’s squad has won five of its first six games in the Big 12 after wrapping up its first sweep in the league since 2016. As it stands after the weekend, the Mountaineers are in first place — but with a slight asterisk. Right fielder Austin Davis blasted the WVU offense from the leadoff spot, logging eight hits over the three games as the Mountaineer offense put up 22 runs on the Baylor Bears in Morgantown. A tough test looms on the other end, though, as the top-10 Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Morgantown. In the latest episode of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down all three games of WVU’s sweep over Baylor and take a look at the state of the squad as it enters the second half of its season. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

