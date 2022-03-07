Big 12 Tournament Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast It has been a long and difficult season for the Mountaineers, but they can still make something out of their campaign this week in Kansas City. Hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker set the table for the upcoming Big 12 Tournament, which tips off Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET with first round action. No. 9-seed WVU hoops will play No. 8-seed Kansas State in the first round, with the winner advancing to play Kansas Thursday in the quarterfinals. Tune in to the Mountaineer GameDay Big 12 Tournament Special Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for more pregame coverage, and follow Gold and Blue Nation's coverage on TV and online throughout the tournament.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Tournament tips off this week in Kansas City.

Before the action gets underway, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker preview the tournament on the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano.

No. 9-seed West Virginia’s run at the tournament will begin Wednesday at 7 ET against No. 8-seed Kansas State. The Mountaineers and Wildcats split their regular season series.

Gold and Blue Nation will bring you more pregame coverage Tuesday night during the Mountaineer GameDay Big 12 Tournament Special, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on affiliated Nexstar stations in West Virginia and Maryland.

