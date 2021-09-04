LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia at Maryland

The West Virginia Mountaineers are set to kick off their 130th season as a program against one of their most familiar foes: the Maryland Terrapins. Be sure to come back to this live game log for live updates as the game unfolds.

The Mountaineers are down two key players for their season opener: tight end Mike O’Laughlin and backup running back Tony Mathis. On the flip side, kicker Evan Staley is making his return to the lineup after a season-ending injury in 2020, and will send the opening kickoff to the Terps to start the season off.

1ST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (17-14) – 0:35: Winston Wright Jr. sets Leddie Brown up for an easy touchdown punch with a massive kick return to get WVU to the UMD 2 yard line. The Mountaineers bring it back within a field goal.

TOUCHDOWN MARYLAND (17-7) – 0:53: The Terps march right back with an 8-play, 70-yard drive punctuated by Chigoziem Okonkwo on a screen pass. The Terps bring the game to two possessions as the first quarter winds down.

3:56: West Virginia is the first team to punt this game after a dismal second drive. After a two-yard rush by Leddie Brown on first down, Sam James fumbles on second — but the Mountaineers catch a break as it bounces out of bounds. They get the first down on the next play, but two straight sacks set the team back — followed by a holding penalty leading to a subsequent punt. UMD starts on its own 30.

MARYLAND TOUCHDOWN (10-7) – 7:57: And just like that Tagovailoa ties it up by dropping it right in to Dontay Demus Jr.’s basket for a 66-yard touchdown pass. It took the Terps just three plays to strike back against the Mountaineers as Demus Jr. simply beat WVU cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. deep.

WEST VIRGINIA TOUCHDOWN (7-3) – 8:52: West Virginia marches down the field for a seven-play, 78-yard drive capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege to Leddie Brown. Brown was the workhorse for the scoring drive, along with Winston Wright Jr., as they each contributed 42 all-purpose yards.

MARYLAND FIELD GOAL (3-0) – 11:46: UMD quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the Terrapins on a strong start to start the game, completing four of five passes — mostly on screens — for 37 yards. The Terps make it all the way to the West Virginia 27, but the Mountaineers force them to kick a field goal.

15:00: West Virginia’s Staley kicks it off to Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett, who takes it back to the Terps’ 26. The 2021 campaign has begun.