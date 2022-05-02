WVU forward to begin journey into professional basketball later this month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gabe Osabuohien has become a fan favorite during his time with West Virginia.

The forward, who came to WVU after a stint at Arkansas, turned into one of the top defenders – and the best charge taker – in the Big 12 Conference.

Osabuohien announced his plans for the future via Twitter Monday night.

“It’s been a dream to play the game of basketball at the highest level,” Osabuohien’s post began.

The post ended by saying, “With that being said, I have made the decision to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Osabuohien averaged 4.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest this past season. Both of those yearly averages were the best of his collegiate career.

He was named the Big 12’s co-Defensive Player of the Year, and also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team for the second-straight season. Throughout this past season, Osabuohien was rated among the nation’s best collegiate defenders in at least one advanced stat.

The fifth-year season played in a total of 87 games with the Mountaineers. He expressed his appreciation for the state in his tweet.

“To say I love West Virginia is an understatement. The Country Roads are beyond special,” it read. “No matter where basketball takes me, I will be a Mountaineer forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities.”

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine will be held in Chicago from May 16-22, while the NBA Draft will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.