Free throws the difference as WVU falls to No. 13 Texas

WVU makes over 47 percent of its shots, but Texas racked up the points at the line

A massive night at the charity stripe for Texas made West Virginia women’s basketball fall to the 13th-ranked Longhorns in Austin on Saturday night, 73-57.

WVU had its most efficient night of offense of the conference slate so far, making 47.2 percent of its shots in the contest. The difference came at the free throw line, however, as the Longhorns spent a significantly larger amount of time there.

In fact, the two teams played nearly identical games on the stat sheet. The Mountaineers out-performed the Longhorns from the floor, making 47.2 percent of their shots to Texas’s 44 percent, while making more field goals and just as many three-pointers. They committed twice as many fouls, though, and as a result, they sent Texas to the line for 33 attempts in the game. The Longhorns made 26 of those free throws, while out-rebounding WVU 34-25.

West Virginia, however, made four of its seven free throws in the game.

The Longhorns led for the majority of the game, but only after taking it from the Mountaineers in the first quarter. WVU built an eight-point lead out of the gate, but they were able to hold on to it for just over five minutes.

From the 4:36 mark and on, Texas was in front — and it stayed there until the final buzzer.

Aliyah Matharu led the game with 26 points, including a pair of three-pointers and an 8-of-11 mark from the free throw line. Audrey Warren added 17 points and four rebounds as well.

Rori Harmon and Lauren Ebo nearly entered double-double territory in the game. They both scored in double digits (Harmon notched 11 while Ebo had 10), but both fell just short with nine rebounds.

Guards KK Deans and JJ Quinerly each had 19 points for West Virginia. That total is a career high for the freshman Quinerly, and the third double-digit scoring total in her 14 games of college basketball. Quinerly also added a pair of rebounds and assists, while Deans had a trio of each.

Beyond that backcourt duo, however, WVU had just 19 points. Esmery Martinez had two points and a team-high five rebounds before fouling out.

WVU falls to 8-6 on the season with a 1-3 mark in Big 12 play. Texas improves to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

The Mountaineers next hit the floor on Wednesday when they host Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.