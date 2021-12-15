Frazier earns second All-America Honor

West Virginia University sophomore center Zach Frazier was named to the 2021 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Second Team, as announced by the organization.

The honor is Frazier’s second All-America accolade after being named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Second Team on Dec. 9. Frazier, a 2021 All-Big 12 Conference Second Team lineman, is the first Mountaineer to be honored on an AFCA All-America team since David Sills V was a second-team selection in 2018.

The Fairmont, West Virginia, native also is the first Mountaineer lineman to earn a spot on the 2021 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Team since Dan Mozes earned first-team honors in 2006.

Frazier started all 12 games at center in 2021, after starting at guard in nine of 10 games as a true freshman last year. He played on all 841 offensive snaps in 2021 and on more than 1,400 snaps in his first two years. He was a three-time WVU Offensive Lineman of the Game (Virginia Tech, TCU, Long Island) and finished with a team-high 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. He only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

The teams now chosen for each of the AFCA’s five divisions evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one team was chosen. From 1967 through 1971, two teams, University Division and College Division, were selected. In 1972, the College Division was split into College I and College II. In 1979, the University Division was split into two teams — Division I-A and Division I-AA. In 1996, the College I and College II teams were renamed Division II and Division III, respectively. In 2006, the Division I-A and Division I-AA teams were renamed Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), respectively. The AFCA started selecting an NAIA All-America Team in 2006. In 2016, the AFCA added a second team All-America.