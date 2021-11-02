Four WVU women’s soccer Mountaineers earn All-Big 12 Distinction

Four members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team were named to the 2021 All-Big 12 Teams, the announced league on Tuesday.

Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the All-Big 12 First Team, earning her second consecutive honor on the all-conference first team. Junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and junior defender Nicole Payne were recognized on the second team, while freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was named to the All-Freshman Team.

“We are so thrilled for these four to be honored by the Big 12 Conference for their hard work this season,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “All of the work you put in throughout the season really culminates here at the end during the postseason, so for these girls to be recognized for their effort is a big deal.”

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster earns her fourth career honor on the All-Big 12 Team, as well as her second as a member of the first team. She has played all 1,812 total minutes of game action for West Virgina so far this year and has helped the defense record 10 shutouts, including nine in the regular season, the most since 2017. The two-time co-captain has started all 19 matches and tallied six points (2G, 2A), earning two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week nods and recognition on the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week (Sept. 14).

Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the second consecutive season earlier this year, and she was named a candidate for the 2021 Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award.

Earning her first career recognition on the All-Big 12 Second Team, Massey has posted eight shutouts for the Mountaineers this fall, ranking No. 19 nationally in goals-against average (.618) and No. 21 in shutouts. The Ottawa, Ontario, native had a pair of career performances to cap off the 2021 regular season, tallying back-to-back seven-save matches at Texas (Oct. 21) and at Baylor (Oct. 24). The career-best showings earned her recognition as the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week and WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, as well as the Big 12 Conference’s and TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

Payne has been named to the All-Big 12 Second Team for the second consecutive season, while her first career honor came as a member of the All-Freshman Team in 2019. Starting all 19 matches for the Mountaineers so far this year, she sits No. 3 on the team with 1,732 minutes played. The Birmingham, Alabama, native has helped the WVU defense rank No. 31 nationally in shutout percentage (.526), while allowing just 12 opponent goals on the year.

Hailing from Wichita, Kansas, Heredia-Beltran has started all 19 matches of her freshman campaign, sitting sixth on the team in minutes played (1,387). She has scored three goals – two of which were game winners – and has tallied three assists for nine season points, tying for No. 3 on the team. Most recently, Heredia-Beltran notched the game-winning goal against No. 3-seed Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals on Oct. 31, to lift WVU to a 1-0 win and spot in the semifinals.

With four honorees this year, West Virginia’s total number of All-Big 12 honorees moves to 73 all-time since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012.

West Virginia now readies for a matchup against No. 2-seed Texas on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Big 12 Championship Semifinals. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, and the match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

