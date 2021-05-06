Four WVU golfers earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –Four members of the West Virginia University golf team were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Golf Team, the Big 12 Conference announced today.

Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau, junior Kurtis Grant and sophomore Trent Tipton were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, while senior Mark Goetz was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

Papineau, who graduated from WVU with a bachelor’s degree last May, is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration. It is the fourth consecutive year that Papineau has earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Grant, a finance major, earns Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors for the second consecutive year, while Goetz, also a finance major, earns the fourth Big 12 academic accolade of his career.

Tipton, who is majoring in finance, garnered Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors for the first time in his career.

“This was a challenging academic year with classes being all online,” coach Sean Covich said. “You really had to be disciplined and self-motivated to make sure your schoolwork was completed. These guys did an outstanding job staying committed to their academics during all our practices, travel, COVID-19 testing, protocols and tournaments. A big thank you to our academic advisor Stephanie White, who does a great job each semester making sure our guys have what they need to achieve success in the classroom.”

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.