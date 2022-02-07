Former WVU Standout Papineau Qualifies for PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University standout golfer Etienne Papineau shot a 5-under-par 67 during the Waste Management Phoenix Open qualifier at McCormick Ranch Golf Club to qualify for this year’s PGA event taking place this weekend at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Papineau, a native of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, is the second WVU golfer to qualify for a PGA Tour event in 2022. Former standout Max Sear qualified for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course last month.

Sear and Papineau are believed to be the first and second Mountaineer golfers to qualify for a PGA Tour event as a professional since 2014 WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mike Krak competed on the PGA Tour in the late 1950s.

Papineau, who competed at WVU from 2016-21, left WVU with the school record for lowest tournament total (203) after rounds of 70-68-65 in the 2019 Old Town Collegiate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. That record was broken last October by Mark Goetz at the Mountaineer Invitational by one stroke.