Former WVU hooper Chris Brooks passes away at 54

Former West Virginia standout forward Chris Brooks passed away in his home in Bronx, New York at the age of 54.

Brooks played four years for the Mountaineers under coach Gale Catlett, and was the first McDonald’s All-American to join the team in 1988. He was one of the top competitors in the Atlantic 10 Conference during his years, earning honors in three of his four seasons. As a freshman, he was named to the All-Freshman Team, followed by a nod on the All-A10 second team in 1989.

Standing 6-6 with a 220-pound frame, Brooks was an imposing presence inside for the Mountaineers.

He had his best year as a senior in 1991, when he averaged 16.7 points and eight rebounds per game while making 66.3 percent of his shots. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 first team that year as WVU finished 17-14 before a trip to the NIT.

The best game of his career came that season against John Calipari’s UMass team, when he shot 16-for-19 and scored 37 points. WVU fell to the Minutemen, 98-89.

Brooks had just celebrated his 54th birthday on January 5. His loss sent shockwaves across the Mountaineer athletics family.

We lost a great Mountaineer. Our sincere condolences to the family of Chris Brooks. https://t.co/g8LoCj0xM1 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) January 28, 2021

Rest In Peace Chris Brooks. My booked. My friend. ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/Gq6PGD6pXt — Darryl PRUE (@PRUEWvu) January 27, 2021

This hurts on all levels! Rest In Peace Chris! Praying for comfort 🙏🙏🙏 for all… pic.twitter.com/IbKrgxNkqy — Eugene Napoleon (@napoleon_eugene) January 27, 2021

In his career, Brooks scored a total of 1,661 points, grabbed 755 rebounds and dished 154 assists. His rebounding total sits 15th all-time in Mountaineer history.