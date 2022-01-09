Former WVU wideout Winston Wright Jr. chooses next collegiate destination

Winston Wright Jr. fights his way into the end zone to put the Mountaineers ahead of the Cyclones (Photo: Jamie Green

Wright led WVU in receptions and receiving yards this past season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. has chosen where he will continue his college football career.

Wright, a native of Savannah, Georgia, is headed closer to home.

Wright announced via Twitter on Sunday evening that he will be attending Florida State University.

“I want to start by again thanking West Virginia University for building me up to be the best version of myself,” Wright started off his post. “With that being said, I would like to announce I will be continuing my college career for these next [eight] months at Florida State University!”

Wright was one of two offensive players to announce their decision to transfer from West Virginia on Dec. 31, just three days after playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The wideout will have one year of eligibility remaining to use with the Seminoles.

Wright was West Virginia’s leading receiver this season.

He recorded 63 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns between the regular season and the bowl game.

Wright completed his WVU career with 129 catches for 1,338 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.