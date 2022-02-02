Former Parkersburg star picks WVU

Mountaineers welcome another in-state product to '22 class on Wednesday

West Virginia added yet another in-state prospect on Wednesday.

Parkersburg quarterback/athlete Bryson Singer announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter, stating that he is “100% committed to West Virginia University.”

According to MaxPreps, Singer gained 1,463 total yards and scored 18 total touchdowns (three passing, 10 rushing and five receiving), while giving up three interceptions. Singer also added 38 tackles and three interceptions on defense, earning second-team all state honors on that side of the ball.

Singer describes himself as a dual-threat quarterback and an athlete in his Twitter bio.

The former Big Red star is the third addition to WVU’s program this week, and the second from the Mountain State. On Wednesday morning, West Virginia announced the addition of junior college wide receiver Cortez Braham, coming to Morgantown with three years to play two seasons of eligibility from Hutchinson Community College.

Hours later, West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year Hudson Clement announced his commitment to WVU. Clement made statewide headlines when he set a Super Six record with eight all-purpose touchdowns as he led Martinsburg to a 62-21 state title win over Huntington.