MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former Mountaineer has won a Super Bowl as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff.

Keith Tandy, who played defensive back for WVU from 2007-11, is an assistant defensive/special teams coach for the Bucs, who defeated Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

After the game, WVU football congratulated Tandy via Twitter:

Super Bowl Champion! Congratulations Keith Tandy on winning it all in year one coaching with the @Buccaneers.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/SajU3W6kks — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) February 8, 2021

A WVU grad, and now a Super Bowl champion! 🏆



Congrats, Keith Tandy! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gbRbzG0Do8 — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) February 8, 2021

Tandy played in 45 games for WVU and was drafted by the Bucs in 2012. He joined Tampa Bay’s coaching staff in 2020.