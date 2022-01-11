Former Mountaineer Matthews announces next destination

Former Mountaineer defensive back Jackie Matthews is heading to the SEC.

After recently leaving WVU and entering the transfer portal, Matthews announced on Twitter that he has committed to Mississippi State.

The former junior college transfer played in all 13 games during the 2021 campaign for WVU, logging 44 total tackles and an interception against Oklahoma. He played two seasons in Morgantown.

Mississippi State finished 7-6 overall (4-4 SEC) in 2021, ending the year with a 34-7 loss to Big 12 foe Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.