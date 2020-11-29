Former Mountaineer Konate to join Greek club PAOK

Former WVU men’s basketball forward Sagaba Konate has signed a contract with PAOK BC of the Greek Basket League, the club announced Sunday.

According to a statement from the club, Konate will join the team in Greece this week. His contract will expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Konate left West Virginia after the 2018-19 season. He was limited by injury in that campaign, appearing in just eight contests, but he still managed to become the program’s all-time blocks leader, passing D’or Fischer.

Konate entered the 2019 NBA Draft, but was not selected. He was later signed by the Raptors and played for their G-League affiliate.

Most recently, Konate played for Zaragoza, a professional basketball team in Spain. He appeared in six games, including one contest in the Basketball Champions League.

PAOK currently ranks eighth in the Greek Basket League, playing four games in its 2020-21 campaign.