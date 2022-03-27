Carter, McBride have combined for most points by WVU alums in more than 40 years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jevon Carter and Miles McBride are making a name for themselves at the next level.

Carter is playing for his fourth NBA team in four seasons, but has made a quick impression on Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer.

McBride, while still playing in his first season in the NBA, has become a fan-favorite as part of the New York and Westchester Knicks.

Gold and Blue Nation reported earlier this year that Carter, McBride, and fellow former Mountaineer guard Jaysean Paige, made WVU hoops history when Paige made his debut in January.

But the history doesn’t just stop there.

The guard trio have combined to do something that hasn’t been done by WVU alums in more than four decades.

You have to go all the way back to 1980-81 to find the last time there were more points scored by former Mountaineers in one NBA season.

That year, rookie point guard Lowes Moore was the only player representing WVU on the NBA hardwood. Moore averaged 7.0 points per game in his lone season with the New Jersey Nets.

Appearing in 71 regular season games, the future inaugural member of the Mountaineer Legends Society netted a total of 497 points that year.

It marked the most points that had been scored by a West Virginia alum since Jerry West’s final season in the Association.

This year, Carter, McBride and Paige have combined to score 325 points … and counting.

Carter is averaging 4.22 points per game, though his scoring has improved since signing with the Bucks.

In fact, Carter is the first former Mountaineer to score at least 200 points in four-straight seasons at the NBA level since Ron Williams did so for six-straight seasons from 1968-69 through 1973-74.

McBride, while being one of the top players in the NBA G League and having set career highs with the Westchester Knicks in points and assists, is averaging just 2.12 points per game in sporadic playing time with New York.

However, the rookie guard is averaging 27.8 points per contest in the G League.

Paige was held scoreless in his NBA debut, which to date is his only game played at that level.

Both the Bucks and New York Knicks have eight games remaining in the regular season. Carter and Milwaukee are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are five games outside of the final playoff spot in the East.

This will be the second consecutive season that Carter will make the postseason. He and and Phoenix Suns lost to the Bucks in last year’s NBA Finals.