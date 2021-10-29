Former Mountaineer Culver getting a shot in the G-League

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives into Hason Ward #20 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After leaving WVU early and going undrafted over the summer, former Mountaineer forward Derek Culver is competing for a roster spot in the NBA G-League.

Culver was listed as one of 16 players on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants training camp roster when the team opened camp this week. He’s joined by fellow Mountaineer Daxter Miles Jr., who played his final season at WVU in 2017-18, on the roster.

Here is a look at our 2021 Training Camp roster as we tip things off on Monday! It is time.#15YearsGold #MadAntTrainingCamp 😡🐜🏀 pic.twitter.com/I69nShTsVt — Fort Wayne Mad Ants (@TheMadAnts) October 24, 2021

Culver’s collegiate career came to an end last spring when he signed with an agent. Though he worked out with multiple NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors, he was not selected in the draft. His WVU teammate Deuce McBride was drafted, and McBride recently made his NBA debut with the Knicks.

Culver earned first team All-Big 12 honors in his junior campaign at WVU, nearly averaging a double-double for the season.

The Mad Ants are scheduled to play their season opener Nov. 6. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more coverage of Mountaineers in the pros.