MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU football offensive lineman Mike Brown is getting another shot as a pro.

Brown was selected in the 22nd round of the USFL Draft by the New Jersey Generals.

“They want what I got and I’m gonna show how much I want it,” Brown said in a tweet after he was selected.

The former Mountaineer offensive lineman went undrafted last spring in the 2021 NFL Draft, but later signed with the Saints as a free agent. He never appeared in a regular season game.

Brown redshirted at WVU in 2018 before becoming a regular starter in 2019 and 2020. He played a brief junior college stint before joining the Mountaineers.

The Generals begin their season April 16.