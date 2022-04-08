GLENVILLE, W. Va. — WVU’s series with Baylor gets another shift as Morgantown faces a weekend with bad weather.

The Mountaineers will square off against the Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, moved three hours earlier from its original slotted start time.

The Friday clash was also moved to an earlier time slot the day prior, but was not immune to the poor weather. The game suffered a 15-minute delay in the first inning, but resumed play.

The series finale is still set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday for Big 12 Now on ESPN+.