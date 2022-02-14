FINAL: Kansas State 78, West Virginia 73

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sean McNeil faces up a defender as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball completes his two-game road trip as it travels to Kansas State to face the Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU has its first shot at a season sweep in Manhattan after taking down K-State on Jan. 8. Sean McNeil tied his career-high with 26 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 71-68 nail-biter at the WVU Coliseum, while Nijel Pack led K-State with 20 points, and was one of four Wildcats in double figures.

West Virginia starters

  • G Kedrian Johnson
  • G Taz Sherman
  • G Sean McNeil
  • F Jalen Bridges
  • F Isaiah Cottrell

Kansas State starters

  • G Nijel Pack
  • G Mike McGuirl
  • G Mark Smith
  • G Markquis Nowell
  • C Davion Bradford

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND HALF

FINAL: Kansas State beats West Virginia 78-73.

1:02 (WVU 73, KSU 78): Kedrian Johnson is the first player to foul out after bumping Marqkuis Nowell. Six of the game’s last eight points have been scored from the free throw line.

3:03 (WVU 69, WVU 74): The game has gotten choppy, but WVU is trying to make a late run to get back in front. Sean McNeil finally adds his first three-pointer shortly before the media stoppage to get his point total up to five. There was also a situation involving Dimon Carrigan and Selton Miguel under the K-State basket after Carrigan was whistled for a foul — both were also logged with technical fouls.

7:55 (WVU 56, KSU 62): Taz Sherman breaks the scoreless drought from the free throw line, but the Wildcats are still in the driver’s seat. Their run is now up to 18-2, with Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith each leading K-State with 17 points.

11:26 (WVU 54, KSU 54): The Mountaineers add two more misses to their totals as the game stays tied in the second half. The Mountaineers haven’t scored in 4 minutes and 46 seconds.

12:35 (WVU 54, KSU 54): K-State is officially on a 10-0 run that ties the game up. Malik Curry gets called for a flagrant 1 in the process, which greatly helps the Wildcats’ prospects in this regard. WVU has missed its last five shots, while Cottrell is the last Mountaineer to make a bucket after hitting a three-pointer.

14:45 (WVU 54, KSU 46): Isaiah Cottrell hits a career high in scoring after notching a quick eight points from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers. WVU is keeping steady after halftime, earning its first double-digit lead of the game so far.

1ST HALF

HALF: Isaiah Cottrell commits a turnover on the final possession of the game, keeping WVU’s lead at 42-35 for the half. That is the highest point total for the Mountaineers in a half since Radford on Dec. 4.

0:27 (WVU 42, KSU 33): WVU gets a little run going, running 8-2 to bet back out by a substantial amount, helped by Kobe and Keddy Johnson. K-State is at the line.

2:26 (WVU 34, KSU 30): The Wildcats start to claw back as they start to put the pressure on the Mountaineers. They force three turnovers from WVU, which helps them get back within a couple of buckets, but Taz Sherman is keeping WVU in front with five points in the last minute and a half. He also hits his first three-pointer of the game, and leads all scorers with 15. Right now, however, K-State awaits Mark Smith, who just made a layup and drew a foul; he gets the chance to complete the and-one at the end of the media timeout.

7:54 (WVU 25, KSU 18): Taz Sherman sends WVU into the third media timeout with a quick jump shot off an inbound. He leads the game with seven points, while Jalen Bridges and Kedrian Johnson trail with seven each. Some other positive signs for the Mountaineers: They have lost just one turnover, while forcing six and getting six points from them. They are also 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, and have made 42 percent of their free throws.

11:55 (WVU 17, KSU 12): The Wildcats’ three-point shooting is keeping them in this game, as all 12 of their points are off three-pointers. Kedrian Johnson added WVU’s first shot from downtown. West Virginia is also winning the rebounding battle, which has been a point of struggle for the Mountaineers this year.

15:34 (WVU 10, KSU 6): West Virginia seems to have this game a little backwards from its previous performances — all of their points have come from either inside or at the line, while K-State’s six points have come from behind the three-point arc. Taz Sherman heads to the line after the first media timeout for two free throws after taking a shooting foul from mid-range.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Manhattan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories