Fields to enter 2021 NFL Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another WVU football player is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Senior linebacker Tony Fields II announced late Saturday that he intends to enter the draft and will not participate in West Virginia’s bowl game.

Thank you God! pic.twitter.com/dhme7xxsd2 — Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) December 13, 2020

Fields served as West Virginia’s leader in total tackles in 2020 with 88. He played one season at WVU after a three-year stint at Arizona. The star linebacker is also a former freshman All-American.

Fellow Mountaineer Darius Stills has also announced intentions to enter the draft. Both players will not use their option for eligibility relief from the NCAA.