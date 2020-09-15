Ferrer-vanGinkel named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Team of the Week after game-winning goal vs. Iowa State

West Virginia midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel’s senior season is off to a hot start — and she’s getting recognized for it.

Ferrer-vanGinkel found the back of the net just 13 minutes into the 2020 season, scoring her team’s first goal of the season against Iowa State. Although the Mountaineers would walk away with a 2-0 win, the senior was credited with the game-winning goal in the contest — the eighth of her college career.

Her play against the Cyclones caught the attention of the national media, namely TopDrawerSoccer.com, one of the leading outlets in the college soccer world who named her to their Team of the Week.

Ferrer-vanGinkel was one of five footballers from the Big 12 Conference, including Kansas’s Ceri Holland, who was named Player of the Week.