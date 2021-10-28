Exclusive with Campbell Trophy Finalist Sean Mahone coming up this weekend on The The Neal Brown Show

After coming off a much needed win over TCU this past weekend, the Mountaineers are looking to stay on the winning track as the Cyclones of Iowa State visit Milan Puskar Stadium this Saturday. We’re previewing that matchup and looking back at that win over the Horned Frogs coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley break down all things Mountaineer football as they get ready for their return to Milan Puskar Stadium after nearly a month away.

Nick and Anjelica will look back at that 29-17 road win in Fort Worth and preview how the Mountaineers will need to put an end to Brocktober as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. They will take a closer look at the Big 12 standings and set the stage for the 2021 WVU Hall of Fame Ceremony coming up this weekend.

Tony and Coach Brown discuss how the open week helped the Mountaineers prepare and get the win over TCU over in the Coach’s Corner. Coach Brown discusses how takeaways and rushing the ball were improved and contributed to that victory. He also highlights kicker Casey Legg for making 13 consecutive field goals this season, earning him a full scholarship. All this and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Senior safety Sean Mahone doesn’t just excel on the field, but he also excels in the classroom. Mahone was recently named a finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is regarded as the Heisman of academics. In an exclusive interview with Mahone, he gives his reaction to being named a finalist and the journey to get him there.

Mountaineer Sports Network sideline reporter Jed Drenning is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers. Jed discusses improvements made in different phases for the Mountaineers and how that will need to translate when Matt Campbell and company of Iowa State come to Morgantown.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back as always to bring you his enthusiastic breakdown of the Mountaineers in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores. Wolfman will also bring you a big hit (or should we say flip) from Fairmont native Zach Frazier in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.