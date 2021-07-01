Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
WV DNR shares boating safety tips ahead of holiday weekend
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of taking her phone in NYC hotel charged with hate crime
Parents will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning in West Virginia
Video
Meghan McCain announces exit from ‘The View’
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jul 1, 2021 / 02:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2021 / 02:15 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
EXCLUSIVE: Shane Lyons joins GBN to talk NIL, the summer of WVU sports
Video
WVU to retire linebacker Darryl Talley’s number
Suns, Jevon Carter heading to NBA Finals
Mountaineer Round-up: Ferrer-vanGinkel heads to Mexico
A new era begins: Division I Board of Directors adopts recommended NIL guidelines
Cottrell’s recovery is progressing, but “uncertainty” prompted offseason moves, Huggins says
Video
Ford-Wheaton transforming his game through nutrition
Video
VIDEO: WVU football student-athletes discuss changes ahead of 2021 preseason
Video
2021-22 WVU golf schedule revealed
Derek Culver explains decision to forgo remaining eligibility and pursue the NBA
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Fatal multi-vehicle accident reported on I-81 southbound in Berkeley County
Video
News
West Virginia receives “F” grade in study by gun violence prevention center
Parents will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning in West Virginia
Video
Truck crashes into CVS Pharmacy in Hagerstown
Video