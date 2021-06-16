EXCLUSIVE: Adams “flattered” by nomination for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

One of the leaders of WVU volleyball’s historic fall season is nominated for the Big 12’s sportsperson of the year award.

Audrey Adams, a middle blocker from Carmel, Indiana, is West Virginia’s female candidate for the award. She helped guide WVU to an 8-8 Big 12 record during a fall campaign that saw the Mountaineers earn a national ranking for the first time in program history.

Adams, who also served as co-president of WVU’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee as a senior, emphasized leadership throughout her collegiate career, and believes that focus is validated by this nomination.

“I was so excited and so flattered when that came out,” Adams said of the nomination for the award. “I think one of my biggest values as a college athlete was to be a good person off of the court, and I think this nomination confirms that my hard work is paying off.”

Adams played two seasons at Xavier before transferring to WVU in 2019. Now, she’s turning another page in her life as she begins her professional career as a teacher in the North-Central West Virginia area. In an exclusive interview with Gold and Blue Nation, she reflects on her volleyball career, shares the story behind her career choice and looks ahead to a bright future for the team she now leaves behind.

Baseball infielder Kevin Brophy is West Virginia’s male nominee for this award. The Big 12 will reveal its award winners Thursday.