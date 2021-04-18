Emmitt Matthews Jr. commits to Washington

One of West Virginia’s forwards is heading to his home state for his senior season.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced on Twitter Sunday that he is moving on to the Washington Huskies after playing three years for West Virginia.

“Think I walk on water but I never let them bridges burn” 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/YFY1Hu6ZyC — Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) April 18, 2021

Matthews, a native of Tacoma, Wash., was a two-year starter for West Virginia after a breakout freshman season in 2018-19. He announced his intent to transfer on social media on March 25, four days after West Virginia’s disappointing loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A three/four star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, Matthews saw limited minutes in his freshman campaign as part of a struggling Mountaineer squad. He made his name known at the end of the season, however, when he helped lead his team on a run in the 2019 Big 12 Tournament, chipping in 28 points as West Virginia upset Texas Tech in the quarterfinals.

Matthews established himself as an upperclassman leader in his junior season and finished his time in Morgantown having played 92 games and starting 67. He saw a steady uptick in production in each of his three seasons, clocking out with a career scoring average of 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

He joins a Husky program led by Mike Hopkins, who took over the program in 2017 after spending 22 years on Syracuse’s bench as an assistant. Washington finished 2020-21 with a 4-21 record in a marked down year for the program, but Hopkins has seen some success, amassing a 72-65 record as a head coach.