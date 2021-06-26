“Electric Alek” fans six in 7th MLB start

Former WVU ace Alek Manoah faced the Baltimore Orioles for the second time in six days. In the first outing, he pitched 3.1 innings, gave up four home runs, struck out six batters and was ejected after hitting Makiel Franco with a pitch.

On Friday, Manoah bounced back and put in a solid six innings of work. He gave up four hits, one earned run, and a pair of walks. He finished the night with six Ks. Of his 97 total pitches thrown, 69 were strikes.

⚡️ Electric Alek ⚡️@Alek_Manoah47's Day: 6 IP, 6Ks, 0 ER pic.twitter.com/JevxyM3MHl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2021

His current career-high in the majors is seven strikeouts which came in his MLB debut one month ago. AK has made six big league starts for the Blue Jays so far. Here’s his stat line over that span — 29.2 IP, 22 H, 11 ER, 7 HR, 11 BB, 33 SO.