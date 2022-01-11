Eight former WVU football players make NFL playoffs

More than half of the teams in the NFL postseason have a former WVU football star on their roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nearly 40 percent of the former WVU football players who are in the NFL still have a chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season.

Eight former Mountaineers, on eight different teams, are part of NFL franchises that made the postseason following a thrilling Week 18.

Two of those former Mountaineers are on teams that earned the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences. Four other WVU alums will square off in the first round of the playoffs.

Below is the full list of former Mountaineers who have made the postseason, along with when their team is playing in the first round.

David Long Jr., Tennessee Titans – First round bye

Quinton Spain, Cincinnati Bengals – Sat. Jan 15 at 4:30 p.m. (vs. Raiders)

Nick Kwiatkoski, Las Vegas Raiders – Sat. Jan 15 at 4:30 p.m. (at Bengals)

Yodny Cajuste, New England Patriots – Sat. Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. (at Bills)

Karl Joseph, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sun. Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. (at Chiefs)

Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers – First round bye

Will Grier, Dallas Cowboys – Sun. Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. (vs. 49ers)

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers – Sun Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. (at Cowboys)

More info on each players’ season and their playoff matchup can be found by clicking on the name of the conference their team belongs to above.

The NFL playoffs begin on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with a matchup between the Bengals and Raiders.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. from SoFi Stadium in California.