Doege on return to hometown: “It was a really cool experience”

Jarret Doege’s return to his hometown of Lubbock, Texas, didn’t end in a triumph, but the redshirt junior quarterback said he still soaked up the experience.

Doege led the Mountaineer offense Saturday against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium, the venue in which he used to watch his brother, Seth, play as a Red Raider. The Lubbock native, who made his Mountaineer debut against TTU last season, said he was happy to have a small cheering section of family and friends at the game.

“I tried to take it all in during pregame, tried to really realize what was going on,” Doege said. “Once it kicked off, I kind of locked in and got ready to play, but like I said, it was a really cool experience to come back home and play in front of some family and friends.”

Doege threw for a season-high 347 yards and a score in the 34-27 loss to Texas Tech. He completed 64 percent of his passes, but Mountaineer receivers committed seven drops in the game, and a fumble by receiver Sam James was returned by the Red Raiders for the game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Doege said every skill player on offense has room for improvement.

“I don’t really have anything to say about the drops,” Doege said. “I just tell them I’m coming right back to them. I love them up. I had my fair share of missed reads, so that’s like a drop for me, so I gotta clean up some things before I can talk about other things.”

Added head coach Neal Brown: “I thought we caught the ball better at practice. Our catch percentage was the highest its been in any game week in the two years, and so we’re gonna have to go and continue to evaluate it, but it’s an issue.”