Dixon completes action at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Senior David Dixon of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team completed action at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trial, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday.

Dixon swam as part of Wave II of the two-part Olympic Trials, competing in the 200-meter butterfly on Tuesday and the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday.

In his first event, the Richmond, Virginia, native finished seventh in his 200 fly heat, touching the wall in 2:01.29, which was good for 38th overall in the event. Dixon closed action at Trials on Thursday in the 200 IM, finishing second in his heat with a time of 2:07.09 to place 49th overall.

A four-time NCAA qualifier, Dixon finished 12th overall in the 200 fly at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors for the first time in his career. The Richmond, Virginia, native’s finals time of 1:41.90 at the NCAA Championships was just shy of the program record in the event (1:41.59), which he set in 2019, and earned him a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly consolation final.

Dixon is set to return to the Mountaineer swimming and diving program for the 2021-22 season, as he is taking advantage of his fifth year of eligibility following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.