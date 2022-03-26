MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year swimmer David Dixon and senior diver PJ Lenz finished their collegiate careers and the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at the McAuley Aquatic Center, hosted by Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dixon touched the wall in 1:43.22 in the men’s 200 fly prelims, to finish 28th overall and to conclude his collegiate career.

“David had a really solid swim this morning to finish his collegiate career as a Mountaineer,” WVU coach Vic Riggs said. “He’s done a wonderful job the past five years and it’s been an honor and pleasure to be a part of his career. I’d also like to thank Associate head coach Liz Iliff for her support and coaching of David throughout the years.”

In the diving well, Lenz represented West Virginia in the prelims with a score of 295.15 to finish 30th overall.

“This field of athletes, again, is very strong and accurate. Probably one of the best showings we’ve seen at NCAAs,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “PJ dove just under the Zone qualifying score and held steady throughout the contest and finished on a high not. He represents WVU well! I was thankful to be a part of his career.”

Full results from the NCAA Championships can be found below.

DIVE RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3DfmbdF

SWIM RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3iBQ2nl