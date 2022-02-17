Deuce McBride thrives again in G League win

Deuce McBride hasn’t seen much of the NBA, but he surely is making the most of his train rides to Westchester.

The former WVU star again led the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League to a victory, pacing the game in scoring as his team defeated the 905 Raptors 119-106 at home on Thursday.

McBride notched 23 points in the contest as he played a game-high 33 minutes in the victory. He made eight of his team-leading 16 field goal attempts, added a trio of three-pointers, and grabbed four rebounds. He also finished one assist away from a double-double.

The native of Cincinnati has made eight starts for Westchester this season and scored 20-plus points in seven of them. He is averaging 28.7 points per game, which if he was a regular G League starter, would put him at the top of the league.

On Feb. 1, McBride tied a career-high 39 points against the Delaware Blue Coats, marking the third time in his G League career in which he notched over 30 points.

McBride has seen considerable time in Manhattan with the New York Knicks, who drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He has made 21 appearances, including two starts, while averaging 1.8 points per game.

He was most recently with the team on Monday for the Knicks’ game against the Thunder, but hasn’t seen the court since playing one minute against the Nuggets on Feb. 8.