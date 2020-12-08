Darius Stills named semifinalist for Lott Impact Trophy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named a semifinalist for the 17th Annual Lott Impact Trophy presented by the Pacific Club Impact Foundation.

Stills has started all nine games in 2020 and has registered 22 tackles, including 11 solo stops, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He is currently tied for No. 12 in the Big 12 in sacks and is the No. 2 active player on WVU’s roster in career sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (25.5).

Stills’ top performance came against Baylor when he finished with four tackles, including 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week and Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Senior Defensive Player of the Week.

The 2019 All-Big 12 Conference First Team honoree had a season-high five tackles, including a sack at Texas Tech and had three assisted tackles and his first career interception against Kansas.

Six finalists for the award, which is based on Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, will be announced Jan. 8.

The winner will then be announced at an Awards Ceremony Feb. 21 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

The Inaugural Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation Hall of Fame will also be announced at the Feb. 21 event.

FOX college football announcer Joel Klatt will return as the emcee of the event and former USC and Los Angeles Rams coach John Robinson will be the featured speaker.