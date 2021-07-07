Dante Stills named to Preseason All-Big 12 Defensive Team

Dante Stills is looking to pick up where his brother left off.

The Fairmont Senior native is the lone Mountaineer named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, earning a spot on the defensive line. This is the first preseason honor Stills has received from the Big 12.

The senior takes a spot that was held by his older brother, Darius, in the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The duo went on to combine for 5.5 sacks (two of which were Dante’s) and 18 tackles-for-loss (with Dante’s 10.5 leading the team), as the younger Stills earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The honor adds to a list of preseason nods for Stills. In May, Pro Football Focus named Stills one of the best interior defensive linemen in America, ranked third among all returners and the top in the Big 12. PFF remained high on Stills in June, naming him a preseason All-American.

In his three-year career, Stills has amassed 12 sacks and 28.5 TFLs, setting career highs in his sophomore 2019 campaign with seven sacks and 11.5 stops for loss.

In fact, this season of high hopes wasn’t originally in Stills’s plans. After announcing his return to West Virginia in January, he later divulged that his main goal ahead of his junior year was to head to the pros after his third season alongside Darius.

With Darius now attempting his own career as an undrafted signee to the Oakland Raiders, Dante is set for his first college campaign without his brother on his flank.

