Dante Stills named PFF Preseason All-American

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named a Preseason Second Team All-American by Pro Football Focus ahead of his senior campaign with the Mountaineers.

Stills is poised to take a leadership role on the defensive line in 2021. The Fairmont Senior High School product finished the 2020 season with 35 total tackles, including two sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

For his three-year career so far, Stills has racked up 75 tackles, 28.5 TFLs and 12 sacks.

The Mountaineer has become a fan favorite over his career while playing alongside his brother, Darius, who recently signed with the Oakland Raiders. Dante’s senior season, however, wasn’t exactly in the cards when he joined WVU.

Stills is the only Mountaineer to earn a preseason nod from PFF this summer.