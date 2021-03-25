Culver named to Lute Olson All-America team

TCU vs West Virginia men’s basketball at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on February 23, 2021. (Photo/ Gregg Ellman)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball forward Derek Culver has been named to the Lute Olson All-America Team and is a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award.

Culver, a junior from Youngstown, Ohio, averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers. He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference First Team. Culver posted 11 double-doubles on the season.

The award, which is presented annually to the top player in Division I college basketball, is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at Arizona.

The recipient of the 2021 award will be announced on April 1.

2020-21 LUTE OLSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Max Abmas – Oral Roberts

Alex Barcello – BYU

James Bouknight – Connecticut

Charles Bassey – Western Kentucky

Jared Butler – Baylor

Kofi Cockburn – Illinois

Derek Culver – West Virginia

Cade Cunningham – Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson – Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu – Illinois

Chris Duarte – Oregon

Luka Garza – Iowa

Collin Gillespie – Villanova

Quentin Grimes – Houston

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Corey Kispert – Gonzaga

Cameron Krutwig – Loyola Chicago

EJ Liddell – Ohio State

Isaiah Miller – UNCG

Evan Mobley – USC

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Villanova

Jalen Suggs – Gonzaga

Drew Timme – Gonzaga

Trevion Williams – Purdue

Moses Wright – Georgia Tech