Culver named to Lute Olson All-America team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball forward Derek Culver has been named to the Lute Olson All-America Team and is a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award.
Culver, a junior from Youngstown, Ohio, averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers. He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference First Team. Culver posted 11 double-doubles on the season.
The award, which is presented annually to the top player in Division I college basketball, is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at Arizona.
The recipient of the 2021 award will be announced on April 1.
2020-21 LUTE OLSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Max Abmas – Oral Roberts
Alex Barcello – BYU
James Bouknight – Connecticut
Charles Bassey – Western Kentucky
Jared Butler – Baylor
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
Derek Culver – West Virginia
Cade Cunningham – Oklahoma State
Hunter Dickinson – Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu – Illinois
Chris Duarte – Oregon
Luka Garza – Iowa
Collin Gillespie – Villanova
Quentin Grimes – Houston
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Corey Kispert – Gonzaga
Cameron Krutwig – Loyola Chicago
EJ Liddell – Ohio State
Isaiah Miller – UNCG
Evan Mobley – USC
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – Villanova
Jalen Suggs – Gonzaga
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
Trevion Williams – Purdue
Moses Wright – Georgia Tech