Conference tournament seeding, matchup set for WVU hoops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia’s quarterfinal round matchup at the Big 12 Championship has been locked in.
The Mountaineers will be the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament, which tips off Wednesday with first round games. WVU will begin its quest for a conference tournament title by facing the same team it played in Saturday’s regular season finale: Oklahoma State.
West Virginia ended up in the 4/5 game by virtue of its loss to the Cowboys and a Texas victory Sunday over TCU. Had the Mountaineers won their final home game, they would have clinched the No. 2 seed.
Instead, Kansas clinched second place in the conference behind league champ and top-seed Baylor. Texas locked up the No. 3 spot thanks to its win over the Horned Frogs and its 2-0 record against the Jayhawks, which served as the tiebreaker with WVU for third place in the standings.
West Virginia’s quarterfinal tilt with Oklahoma State will tip off Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Here’s a look at the complete conference tournament bracket:
First round — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 2: No 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State, 9:30 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 11
Game 3: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m. ET
Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: No. 2 Kansas vs. Oklahoma/Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 3 Texas vs. No 6 Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m. ET
Semifinals — Friday, March 12
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. ET
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET
Championship game — Saturday, March 13
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. ET
*All games played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri