Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show: a preview of WVU’s regular season finale

Grab some Thanksgiving leftovers and tune in this weekend for a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley breakdown the thrilling 31-23 Mountaineer victory over the Texas Longhorns and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker welcome you into the show as Ryan is the newest member of the Gold and Blue Nation team and making his Neal Brown Show debut. They’ll look back on that win over the Longhorns and preview their season finale matchup against the Jayhawks. They’ll also discuss how a victory over Kansas will lead to postseason play. All that and more in ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Head coach Neal Brown and Tony Caridi join as always to get Brown’s thoughts on his team in the two-part Coach’s Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance. Coach Brown discusses how solidly his team played against Texas, and touches on the improvements made by Kansas under new head coach Lance Leipold.

You may know senior safety Alonzo Addae from making critical tackles on the field, but here at Gold and Blue Nation we know him in another capacity. Alonzo Addae has been working behind-the-scenes of The Neal Brown Show with the production team as part of his internship with WVU Athletics Communications. Anjelica chats with Addae about his experience, what he has learned during his internship and his career as a Mountaineer.

WVU football radio sideline reporter Jed Drenning joins us to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers and their overall complete performance against the Longhorns. Jed will also provide his scouting report on the Jayhawks and how they’ve built confidence following their win over Texas a few weeks back and kept it close against TCU last weekend.

As always, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you a breakdown of the film from the game against Texas in a brand-new edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. The Wolfman will also highlight a big hit against Texas from offensive lineman James Gmiter in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.