Comeback win marks another milestone for Huggins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In his 39th season as a head coach and 14th season at West Virginia, Bob Huggins has reached another major milestone.

Monday’s 87-84 come-from-behind victory over Oklahoma State was Huggins’ 300th victory at West Virginia. The only other head coach to win 300 or more games at WVU is Gale Catlett, who led the program from 1979-2002.

Huggins also reached that threshold at Cincinnati, where he won 399 contests across 16 seasons. He and Roy Williams are now the only major college basketball coaches to win 300 or more games with two different programs.

Huggins isn’t the type to dwell on milestones, but as he explained on the latest edition of The Bob Huggins Show, enjoying success at his alma mater is meaningful.

“I don’t pay any attention to those kinds of things,” Huggins said. “I’m here to try to coach these guys, make them better and win games for the people in the state of West Virginia. I know how important it is.”

He added: “I just love being back here. I love the people. I love the opportunity to be able to go to the Coliseum and [coach] games in the place where I had the opportunity to play.”

Huggins is second all-time in wins at WVU, trailing only Catlett’s 439 victories. He’s currently tied with Francis Stadsvold (1920-33) as the second-longest tenured coach in the history of the program.

Monday’s win also marked career victory No. 890 for Huggins. He currently trails Williams on the all-time Division I men’s basketball wins list by one — though Williams and the Tar Heels play tonight.

Huggins could reach additional milestones this season: he’s now 10 victories away from 900, and needs 12 more wins to match legendary coach Bob Knight on the all-time wins list.