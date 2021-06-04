Cashin named a 2021 Olympic Qualifier

Former WVU Track and Field athlete Amy Cashin is a 2021 Tokyo Olympic qualifier after competition at the Stumptown Twilight meet in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday evening.

After shaving 15 seconds off of her personal best time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase run, the Werribee, Victoria, Australia native qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after a finishing time of 9:28.60. The Olympic qualifying standard time is 9:30.

“What a very special moment for Amy tonight,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “We are all very excited to watch the next few months unfold for Amy in her journey to qualify for the Olympics. We feel her performance went a long way towards helping her dreams come true.”

Cashin is now the fifth fastest Australian ever in the event.

Cashin who competed for WVU from 2013-2017, is now a volunteer coach for the WVU Track and Field and Cross Country programs and is currently working towards her Ph.D. in Coaching and Teaching Studies.

Since graduating from WVU, Cashin has remained training with WVU Head Cross Country and Track and Field coach, Sean Cleary, as she positions herself for a shot at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan later this summer.

The three-time All-American left WVU as its best 3,000-meter steeplechaser in program history. She was the first woman in Mountaineer history to break the 10-minute barrier in the event.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.