Carter tallies season-high 21 points for Nets

Former Mountaineer and current Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter had his best showing of the season Tuesday night.

Despite the Nets dropping their ninth contest in a row, Carter paved the way with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block.

Carter went 7-13 from 3-point range in the 126-91 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets played with a depleted roster that didn’t feature Kevin Durant, James Harden or Kyrie Irving.

Carter is currently averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. His 31 minutes of action against the Celtics were also a season-high.

His last double-figure showing came back on Jan. 25 vs. Denver. He tallied 13 points and dished out three assists in 21 minutes, converting four of his seven 3-point attempts.

The Nets visit the Washington Wizards Thursday at 7 p.m.