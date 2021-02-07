Career outings by McBride, Sherman fueled by “sharing the ball”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s rare to see two players set career highs in scoring in the same game.

Especially when they’re facing an opponent that is a perennial Big 12 Conference power.

But that’s exactly what happened Saturday in No. 17 West Virginia’s 91-79 win over No. 23 Kansas at the WVU Coliseum.

A pair of Mountaineers recorded career highs — Miles McBride with 31 points and Taz Sherman with 25 — while Derek Culver netted 19 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double.

What led to that offensive outburst that saw the Mountaineers score a season-best 91 points and shoot at least 50 percent from the field for just the third time in 18 games? They were unselfish with the ball.

“That means everybody’s getting good shots if we have a point total like that amongst three different people. That means we’re sharing the ball in our offense,” Sherman said. “That was one thing we’re really talking about: make sure we’re flowing within our offense, and we get good shots instead of OK shots. Somebody has a better shot than you, swing it to them, you know, the ball might come back eventually.”

Culver thinks that offensive display revealed what the Mountaineers are capable of accomplishing this season.

“We were locked in offensively. We were talking. We were communicating,” Culver said. “So, I felt like that was by far our best showing, for sure.”

West Virginia continues a series of six consecutive games against ranked opponents Tuesday night at Texas Tech. It’s only the seventh time in the last 25 years that a college basketball team has played six or more ranked teams in a row in the regular season.

WVU won its first matchup with Tech 88-87 in January. McBride scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds.