Buckle up! WVU soccer double-header is on the docket in Morgantown

A busy weekend on the campus of West Virginia University is getting started at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as both the men’s and women’s soccer teams line up for home contests on Thursday. Both contests will be shown on ESPN+.

Daniel Stratford’s men’s side opens the double-header when they host Georgia State in a MAC match-up that kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. WVU currently sits fifth in the league standings with four points, two points behind their upcoming opponent and seven behind the top-seeded Northern Illinois Huskies.

“It’s a good game for us from an RPI prospective. (Georgia State) has had a good season, so we know it will be a tough game, and we know it will have implications – not just for the regular-season title – but as another feather in our cap when it comes to an NCAA Tournament resume,” Stratford said.

The Mountaineers (8-2-4, 1-1-1 MAC) enter this contest on the heels of a 3-1 victory at home over Elon, aided by a pair of penalties to lift WVU over the Phoenix. West Virginia dominated ball possession, but the defensively-minded Elon squad made it difficult for the Mountaineers to create chances.

Stratford said the likes of midfielder Dyon Dromers would have been helpful in that match, as he can threaten the goal from distance — but luckily, Dromers is set to make his return to the lineup after missing the team’s last 11 matches.

Then at 7 p.m., Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad takes the pitch for their regular season finale as they host Oklahoma State. Before kickoff, the program will honor its four seniors as part of its Senior Night festivities.

“We’re looking forward to finishing up the regular season at Dick Dlesk for our seniors this year,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “Obviously there’s a lot at stake Thursday night in seeding for the Big 12 Tournament and everything else as we’re getting closer to the postseason.”

The Mountaineers (9-4-4, 3-2-3 Big 12) own the fifth seed in the Big 12 Conference as it stands, but have the opportunity to move up with a victory and a Texas Tech loss. If they fall to the Cowgirls, who sit just two points behind WVU, they could slip to the sixth seed.

WVU isn’t just hunting for a win, but also a goal, as its last two matches have ended in scoreless draws on the road. Dick Dlesk has been friendly to the home team, though, as the Mountaineers have notched seven wins and a draw in 11 matches in Morgantown.

Admission to the men’s match at 3 p.m. is free for all fans. The theme for the women’s match is Halloween Costume Night, which means any youth eighth grade or younger will get in for free. If fans choose to come without a costume, tickets are $5 online, but $7 at the window for adults and $5 for youth and seniors.