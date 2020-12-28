Brown, Mountaineers continue preparations for Liberty Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bowl week has arrived for WVU, and head coach Neal brown says the Mountaineers are excited for one last challenge in 2020 against a tough opponent.

West Virginia will take on Army Thursday at 4 p.m. in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Brown thinks it’s a great matchup that will make for an intriguing contest — one that might draw a lot of attention from college football fans across the country.

“It’s a great challenge, but also for our guys and our program, I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for our team,” Brown said. “There’s gonna be a lot of attention on this game. I would maybe even say it’s gonna be the most-watched bowl game outside of the national semifinals, and I understand and our kids understand that there probably won’t be a whole lot of people outside of the state of West Virginia that are pulling for us. It’s gonna be a fun afternoon, and we’re looking forward to finishing the season down in Memphis.”

