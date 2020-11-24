Brown benefits from bye week, will practice at full strength

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are healthier and feeling rested coming off their open week, according to head coach Neal Brown.

That’s especially true for a key component of the WVU offense: running back Leddie Brown.

The junior picked up an injury early in the loss to Texas and played against TCU even though he wasn’t 100 percent. But now, after the open week, the head coach thinks his offensive star will no longer be limited.

“I think Leddie feels good. He’ll practice at full strength this week,” Neal Brown said during Tuesday’s media session. “The bye week came at a really good time for him.”

Even though he was banged up, Leddie Brown still rushed for 156 yards in the 24-6 win over the Horned Frogs two weeks ago. That performance marked his fifth 100-yard game this season and the seventh of his Mountaineer career.

“He played and played well against TCU, he just didn’t have the extra gear,” Neal Brown said. “I feel like a couple of those runs that he broke out, he had a chance to go score touchdowns on them if he was fully healthy, but I do think he feels better and that it came at a good time.”

Leddie Brown ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (112.1), trailing Iowa State’s Breece Hall, the first FBS running back to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground this season. He also ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards with 897, putting him on pace for a 1,000-yard campaign with two regular season contests remaining.