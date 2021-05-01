Brown agrees to terms with the New Orleans Saints

Another Mountaineer has found a home in the National Football League. Offensive lineman Mike Brown has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints.

I have best agent in the dam business‼️‼️💯💯 https://t.co/YIRNc0kbV4 — Michael Brown🇦🇸🇼🇸 (@Iam_MikeBrown) May 1, 2021

Brown was part of a much-improved line in 2020 that paved the way for 1000-yard rusher Leddie Brown. In three seasons at WVU, the Compton native played in 25 games.

Darius Stills and Tony Fields earned their place in the league on Saturday. Fields was selected No. 153 overall by the Cleveland Browns while Stills signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent.