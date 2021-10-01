Brewster, Tekesky named Senior CLASS Candidates

Senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team and fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky of the Mountaineer men’s soccer team have been named candidates for the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award.

Brewster and Tekesky are among 60 candidates, who all have displayed a strong work ethic in the classroom and on the pitch. Outside of academics and athletics, all candidates also have been consistently involved in community service on their campus or in their communities.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

WVU is one of seven schools to have a student-athlete featured on both the men’s and women’s list of candidates.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team in 2020-21. The two-time team captain has started in all 69 of her career matches at WVU and was named an All-America Second Team selection by United Soccer Coaches, as well as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Brewster is a three-time All-Big 12 honoree, two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and has been a part of the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in each of the last two seasons.

With the honor, Brewster becomes the women’s team’s first Senior CLASS candidate since Bianca St. Georges and Easther Mayi Kith in 2018.

Tekesky graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport management last spring and is currently pursuing his master’s in sport management. The Raymore, Missouri, native, who is a two-year team captain for the Mountaineers, has appeared on the All-MAC First Team and Academic All-MAC Team twice.

In 2019, Tekesky was named the MAC Tournament MVP, helping the Mountaineers to the league’s tournament championship. One of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country, he ranks in the top six in WVU history in seven different categories, including No. 2 in career wins (39), No. 3 in career matches played (71) and started (69), No. 4 in career shutouts (26) and No. 6 in career saves (211).

Tekesky becomes the first WVU men’s player to be named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award since Jamie Merriam in 2015.

Each of the two candidate classes will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character, and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Cup championships in December.

