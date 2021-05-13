Brewster tabbed United Soccer Coaches All-American

Gold and Blue Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Junior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced on Thursday.

Brewster earned a spot on the second team and becomes the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an All-America accolade. The honor is the first of her career.

“We are so proud of Jordan,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “It’s great that all her hard work has been recognized with this elite honor. There are only a select few that can say they are an All-American, so it’s a very exciting moment for her.”

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster started all 14 games and tallied 1,300 minutes played for the Mountaineers this season. The co-captain logged four points (1 G, 2 A) on five shots and anchored the WVU back line, which tallied three clean sheets on the year. WVU conceded just 5.3 shots per game in 2020-21.

Brewster was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team last fall. She also was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List in January. Additionally, she appeared on the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region First Team earlier this week.

With the honor, WVU has now totaled 56 total All-America honors in its 25-year history. Brewster is West Virginia’s first All-American since Bianca St. Georges (second team) and Rylee Foster (third team) were honored by the United Soccer Coaches in 2018.

WVU finished 10-3-1 on the year, including 7-2 in Big 12 action, and qualified for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories