Brewster, Stahl Named Academic All-District

Junior defender Jordan Brewster and junior forward Alina Stahl of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District 2 First Team on Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The honor is the first of both players’ collegiate careers. Next, Brewster and Stahl advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America National ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honors will be selected in the coming weeks and announced in early July.

In all, the Mountaineers have garnered 32 academic all-district selections since 2001, including at least one honoree in seven of the last eight seasons. Most recently, Bianca St. Georges garnered Academic All-District honors in 2018.

“I’m so proud of everything Jordan and Alina have accomplished this year,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “They’ve been awesome, not only on the field, but also academically. They are constant hard workers, and they have a great foundation for success.”

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster started all 14 games and tallied 1,300 minutes played for the Mountaineers this season. The co-captain logged four points (1 G, 2 A) on five shots and anchored the WVU back line, which tallied three clean sheets on the year. WVU conceded just 5.3 shots per game in 2020-21.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has been named an All-America Second Team selection by the United Soccer Coaches and appeared on TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Best XI Second Team. Additionally, she was featured on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List prior to the club’s spring slate.

In all, Brewster has started in all 59 matches of her career, logging 5,382 total minutes. She has tallied four career goals and eight assists for 16 total points.

Stahl co-led West Virginia with six goals on the year, to go along with two assists for 14 total points. She started in 10 of the 14 matches she entered for 975 minutes played. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native registered 28 shots, 17 of them on goal, in 2020-21. She also had two game-winners for WVU this season.

Stahl has 31 career starts in 51 games played for the Mountaineers. She has registered 16 goals and six assists for 38 total points in 2,822 minutes from 2018-21.

Both players were All-Big 12 First Team selections last fall. Additionally, Brewster earned United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region First Team honors, while Stahl was placed on the second team.

Stahl has maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.67 while majoring in business and economics. Brewster, who also is a business and economics major, has logged a 3.58 cumulative GPA, including a 4.0 in spring 2021. Both players are two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honorees and have appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll.

WVU finished 10-3-1 on the year, including 7-2 in Big 12 action, and qualified for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament, good for the fifth-longest streak in the nation. The squad also won at least 10 games for the 21st straight year and bested a pair of top-five foes en route to an undefeated home campaign.